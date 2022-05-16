ANKENY, Iowa — A four year old girl has died after suffering a gunshot wound at an Ankeny home, police confirmed on Monday evening.

First responders were called to a home at 910 NE 5th Street at 11:26 am where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital. Authorities now say she died from injuries at the hospital. Her name has not been released.

Ankeny Police have not said who owned the gun, where it was located in the home or who fired the weapon. They continue to interview family members, neighbors and witnesses. Anyone with information about the shooting death is asked to call Ankeny Police.