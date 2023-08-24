Police investigate scene of deadly shooting outside of Des Moines East High School on March 7, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Four of the 10 teens convicted in a deadly shooting outside East High School will be sentenced Thursday.

The defendants reached plea deals with prosecutors in the March 7th, 2022 shooting that killed 15-year-old Jose David Lopez and seriously injured 18-year-old Kemery Ortega and 16-year-old Jessica Lopez.

Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 19, will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. He pleaded guilty to being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, providing a gun to someone under 21, and accessory after the fact. Those charges carry a maximum of four years in prison.

At 9:30 a.m., sentencing begins for Henry David Valladares Amaya, 19. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury. He could spend up to 70 years in prison.

Then at 10:30 a.m. Daniel Hernandez, 19, is scheduled to be sentenced. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing death and serious injury. He faces up to 70 years in prison.

Manuel Buezo, 18, will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. His charge carries a 50-year maximum sentence.

A total of 10 teens have pleaded guilty to a variety of charges for the shooting.

Octavio Lopez Sanchez Jr., 18, pled guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury. He will be sentenced on Nov. 7 and faces up to 70 years in prison.

Nyang Mai Chamdual, 16, pled guilty to first-degree murder. He will be sentenced on June 18, 2025 after he turns 18.

Romeo Perdomo, 18, pled guilty to first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole because he was a juvenile when the crime occurred.

Alex Perdomo, 16, pled guilty to first-degree murder. He will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2024 when he turns 18.

Braulio Damien Hernandez-Salas, 18, pled guilty to two charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Kevin Isidro Martinez, 17, pled guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.