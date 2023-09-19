Des Moines, Iowa — Training thunderstorms are producing heavy rainfall along Highway 30 in Iowa on Tuesday. The rain continues to track over the same areas producing several inches. Carrol County and parts of Story County measured almost 4″. Around a .25″ fell at the airport in Des Moines on Tuesday. Some small hail and strong winds were reported from a few of the stronger storms.

Red is highlighting areas with around 3″ or more.

Heavy Rain Totals in Southern Story County

September Rain Totals in Des Moines

It has only rained in Des Moines four days in the month of September. More rain is on the way this weekend with some of the heaviest falling Saturday night. There is a chance for some severe storms to hit the state on the first day of fall.