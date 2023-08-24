DES MOINES, IOWA — Four more co-defendants were sentenced on Thursday for their roles in the fatal shooting of Jose Lopez outside of East High School in Des Moines last year. Lopez, 15, was shot and killed as he stood outside of the school. Two other teens, Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez Torres were injured.

Ten teenage co-defendants have now been sentenced after pleading guilty to their roles in the shooting. None of the defendants, nor Lopez, were students at East High School at the time of the shooting.

Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo

Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo was the first co-defendant sentenced on Thursday. He was handed a four-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to Accessor After the Fact, Person Ineligible to Carry a Weapon and Providing a Pistol or Revolver to a Person Under 21.

Henry David Valladares Amaya

Henry David Valladares Amaya, 19, was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Valladares Amaya had pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder and two counts of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury.

Daniel Hernandez

Nineteen-year-old Daniel Hernandez was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He, too, had pleaded guilty previously to Second Degree Murder and two counts of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury.

Manuel De Jesus Buezo

The final co-defendant sentenced on Thursday was 18-year-old Manuel De Jesus Buezo. He was handed a 20 year sentence on the same counts as his two prior co-defendants: Second Degree Murder and two counts of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury.

Six other co-defendants have already pleaded guilty and been sentenced for their roles in the shooting. That list includes:

Octavio Lopez Sanchez Jr., 18, pled guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury. He will be sentenced on Nov. 7 and faces up to 70 years in prison.

Nyang Mai Chamdual, 16, pled guilty to first-degree murder. He will be sentenced on June 18, 2025 after he turns 18.

Romeo Perdomo, 18, pled guilty to first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole because he was a juvenile when the crime occurred.

Alex Perdomo, 16, pled guilty to first-degree murder. He will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2024 when he turns 18.

Braulio Damien Hernandez-Salas, 18, pled guilty to two charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Kevin Isidro Martinez, 17, pled guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.