LINN COUNTY, IOWA — Four men were rescued from beneath a mound of corn in eastern Iowa after an accident at a grain bin on Friday. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says two men became trapped while unloading corn, and two others were trapped while trying to help them.

According to a news release, it happened at 9:32 a.m. at a grain bin on Highway 1 near Mount Vernon. Autorities say 37-year-old Jared Youngblut and 62-year-old Allen Mallie were buried in corn when an outer door on the bin was opened. Two bystanders – Shaun Lambertsen and Matt Hayek – rushed to help Youngblut and Mallie and became trapped themselves.

First responders were able to pull all four men from the corn alive. Mallie, Lambertsen and Hayek were checked out my EMTs at the scene. Youngblut was taken from the scene by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.