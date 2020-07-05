4 Killed in Fiery Crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four people died in a fiery crash in Des Moines early Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the 4200 block George Flagg Parkway near Water Works Park around 2:25 a.m., according to Des Moines police.

“There is definitely ache in our hearts for the families and friends and for wishing we could have done more. It’s going to be something that is felt throughout the community. Tragedies like this really hit everyone,” said Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek.

Police say the vehicle was being driven westbound on George Flagg Parkway when it left the roadway to the north. The vehicle returned to the roadway, crossing the eastbound lanes and then left the roadway to the south. It stopped as it struck a tree and then caught fire.

A police officer was able to rescue one person from the wreck but four others died. The ages of the victims who died in the crash include the 22-year-old driver, 22-year-old passenger, 23-year-old passenger and a 24-year-old passenger. All are male.

The passenger rescued is a 22-year-old woman. Police say she remains hospitalized in critical condition.

According to police, excessive speed and failure to maintain control appear to be significant contributing factors to the crash. Parizek said, “You can’t rule out impairment right now but what we do know is that the speeds were apparently very excessive, clearly there was a loss of control but what prompted that we may never know.”

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Police have not released the identities of those killed in the crash.