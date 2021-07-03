4 injured in accident on Adventureland’s Raging River ride

ALTOONA, Iowa — Four people were injured after the raft they were riding overturned on the Raging River at Adventureland Park on Saturday.

Six riders were on the raft when it overturned around 7:30 p.m., the Altoona Police Department said. Three of the riders suffered critical injuries and a fourth person suffered minor injuries. They were all transported to a local hospital.

The Raging River sends riders on large rubber rafts through river rapids. Adventureland says the ride was just inspected on July 2 and found to be in sound working order.

“It will remain closed for a thorough inspection,” Adventureland said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the affected families at this time.”

Back in 2016, an Adventureland Park employee was killed in an accident while working at the Raging River. Steve Booher was working as a ride assistant when he slipped and fell into the conveyor belt that drives the ride’s cars. He died four days later from head injuries sustained in the accident.