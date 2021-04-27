Collision Involving Des Moines Police Vehicle Leaves 4 Hurt

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a Des Moines police vehicle and another vehicle collided Tuesday evening.

The crash happened in the 2400 block of Hickman Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines police said a marked police SUV occupied by one officer was driving eastbound on Hickman Road when a passenger vehicle entered Hickman from a private driveway. The two vehicles collided and sent the passenger vehicle crashing into a utility pole, according to police. The passenger vehicle was occupied by the driver and one passenger, police said.

“Witnesses at the scene indicated that the police vehicle had emergency equipment activated and

that it appeared the passenger vehicle failed to yield as it entered Hickman Road,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

A pedestrian who was in the vicinity of the crash appeared to have been hit by debris, police said. Four people with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to local hospitals.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.