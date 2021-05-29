3rd teen dies after train strikes truck in Clarke County; Victims identified

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — A third teenager involved in a crash with a train in rural Clarke County on Thursday has died, authorities said.

The crash happened Thursday around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kendall Street and 160th Avenue, east of Murray.

The Iowa State Patrol said 14-year-old Brooklynn Eggers and 15-year-old Gavin Werner, both of Murray, were killed after the pickup truck they were in tried to cross the tracks in front of an oncoming freight train. A third passenger, 15-year-old Rylon Cook of Osceola, was flown by helicopter to a Des Moines hospital and died on Saturday.

The 16-year-old driving the truck and was flown to a Des Moines hospital in serious condition, according to the Iowa State Patrol.