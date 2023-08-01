UNION COUNTY, Iowa — Another vigil will be held on the Southwestern Community College campus after a third student died from injuries received in a crash.

The accident happened along Highway 34, south of Creston, on July 21st. According to the Iowa State Patrol a Chevy Malibu driven by Madalynn Stewart, 19, failed to stop at a stop sign and entered Highway 34. That’s when a pickup truck crashed into the car.

Halsie Barnes and Ella Leonard, both 19, were killed.

On Monday, the Twitter account for the Southwestern Community College women’s basketball team posted about the passing of Stewart, who was a member of the team.

The college is holding a vigil Tuesday night to honor Stewart. It starts at 7:00 p.m. in the SWICC Student Center gymnasium.

The college will be closed Wednesday so students and staff can attend the funeral of Ella Leonard. Halsie Barnes was laid to rest on Saturday.