389 More COVID-19 Cases Reported; 30,000+ Iowans Have Now Tested Positive

Iowa — The number of Iowans who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 crossed the 30,000 mark as of Friday morning.

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-website showS 30,355 Iowans have now tested positive. That includes 389 new positive tests reported in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday.

Two more Iowans died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. 717 Iowans have now died from the virus. 381 of those deaths were residents of long term care facilities. There are 20 outbreaks currently reported at Iowa long term care facilities.

320,924 Iowans have now been tested for COVID-19. That’s more than 10% of the population. 24,240 of those are now considered “recovered” by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

There are 146 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a slight increase from the previous day’s number of hospitalizations. 40 of those patients are in intensive care with 20 of them on ventilators. The state still has 800 ventilators available as well as more than 3,000 hospital beds.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,345 people who tested positive out of the 33,389 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here