37 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Iowa; Statewide Positive Rate Dropping

IOWA — Another 37 Iowans have died from complications of COVID-19 we learned on Friday morning. Meanwhile the state’s average positive rate is dropping, as is the number of Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

IDPH is confirming 1,266 new positive tests for the coronavirus in Iowa since Thursday, bringing the statewide total of those who’ve tested positive to 223.544. Of those who’ve tested positive, 127,353 are considered recovered from the virus. To date 1,197,773 have been tested for the coronavirus; 18.7% of them tested positive.

Over the last two weeks the statewide average positive rate is 18.0%. 84 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have an average positive rate above 15%. That is down from 91 counties on Thursday.

There are currently 1,226 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, including 256 patients in the ICU and 141 patients on ventilators. All of those numbers are down from the previous day.

The statewide death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 2,349. Of those who’ve died, 1,905 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 151 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities affecting 4,628 persons.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.