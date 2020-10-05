356 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven More Deaths Reported in Iowa

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the deaths of seven more Iowans from COVID-19 and the positive coronavirus tests of another 356 Iowans.

The numbers come from test results reported to the state’s COVID-19 website in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m Sunday and 10:00 a.m Monday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

A total of 92,901 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Of them, 71,798 are considered recovered by the state. 824,048 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 88.7% of them were negative for the virus.

The positivity rate for Sunday was 9.6% based on 3,289 results reported to state labs. The statewide positivity rate for the last two weeks is 8.8%.

IDPH reports there are currently 389 patients hospitalized with the COVID-19 in Iowa, with 99 patients in the ICU. Those numbers are both down slightly from yesterday. There are 43 patients on ventilators, an increase of five from the previous day. There are currently 3,100 in-patient beds available in Iowa as well as 447 ICU beds and 760 ventilators.

Fifteen Iowa counties now have an average positive rate over 15%. That list includes: Lyon, Sioux, Taylor, Page, O’Brien, Delaware, Fremont, Osceola, Harrison, Plymouth, Henry, Chickasaw, Crawford, Woodbury and Dubuque.

COVID-19 has now killed 1,388 Iowans. Of those who’ve died, 684 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 52 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities affecting 1,160 individuals.

