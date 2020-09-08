345 More Positive COVID-19 Tests, Six More Deaths Reported on Labor Day in Iowa

Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting that 345 more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and six more Iowans have died due to the virus.

The numbers reflect test data reported on the state’s coronavirus tracking website in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday. That would include most of the Labor Day holiday that saw limited testing availability across the state, likely driving numbers down for the day.

A total of 70,659 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 50,371 are considered recovered by the state. 673,614 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. Nearly 90% of them tested negative for the virus.

With the deaths of four more Iowans, the statewide death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 1,173. Of those, 629 deaths are among residents of long term care facilities in Iowa. There are currently 26 long term care facilities in the state that have an active outbreak.

There are currently 326 Iowans hospitalized while fighting COVID-19. That includes 92 Iowans in the ICU and 37 on ventilators. There are 3,600 hospital beds available statewide, including 477 ICU beds. There are 786 ventilators available as well.

Seven Iowa counties currently have a 14 day average positive rate over 15%. That list includes Johnson, Sioux, Story, Carroll, Plymouth and Bremer Counties. Gov. Kim Reynolds established the 15% threshold for school districts to apply for a waiver to conduct classes online-only.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.