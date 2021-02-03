FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public health says COVID-19 vaccines for approximately 32,000 Iowans age 65 and older are available through the department’s partnership with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies.

According to a news release sent Thursday morning, the vaccines were originally meant to inoculate long-term care staff and residents but there were unused doses. Those doses have been redistributed to a limited amount of Walgreens and CVS locations.

IDPH says this is a one-time, additional allocation of the vaccine and that more vaccines are coming to the state on a weekly basis.

Iowans 65 and older must register online to make an appointment to receive this batch of the vaccine.

Walgreens

Beginning February 3, Iowans age 65 and older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a Walgreens location in one of the counties listed below. Register online here. View the registration guide here.

Black Hawk

Cerro Gordo

Des Moines

Dubuque

Johnson

Linn

Polk

Pottawattamie

Scott

Woodbury

CVS

Beginning February 4, at 8:00 a.m., Iowans age 65 and older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a CVS store in one of the counties listed below. Register online here. View the registration guide here.

Black Hawk

Dallas

Linn

Polk

The Iowa Department of Public Health also provides a list of other local providers that are administering the vaccine here.