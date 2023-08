DES MOINES, IOWA — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is helping care for dozens of dogs rescued from an unlicensed breeder in eastern Iowa.

The 30 dogs were found recently in Cedar County. The ARL said it was already near capacity before the arrival of these dogs. They are making a special request for donations to help with their care and for Iowans looking to adopt a pet to act now.

Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.