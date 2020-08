JOHNSTON, Iowa — A 3-year-old child was hit and killed by a vehicle in Johnston on Sunday.

The Johnston Police Department says the child was killed in a single-vehicle collision that happened in the parking lot of Cadence Apartments at 6300 Merle Hay Road at 1:13 p.m.

Police have not released the driver’s name but say the driver is a Johnston resident.

The Johnston Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating the crash.