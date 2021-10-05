3 taken into custody after report of gun at Saydel High School leads to chase, crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Saydel High School was on lockdown for a short time Tuesday morning after a student told the principal there was someone on campus with a handgun.

According to Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, the principal, Kevin Schulte, called 911 at 7:38 a.m. about the incident, saying a student told him someone in a red Ford Taurus had a handgun.

A responding deputy saw the vehicle leaving the school at NE 7th St. and NE 54th Ave. The car was then seen going northbound on NE 6th St., where deputies tried to make a traffic stop. The vehicle fled but it crashed in a yard at NE 6th St. and NE 57th Ave. where the three occupants took off on foot.

Lt. Evans said all three of the occupants, one adult female and two male juveniles, were taken into custody by 8:06 a.m. The school was cleared to go off lockdown status shortly after.

Investigators are working to positively identify the suspects.

Lt. Evans said there were weapons found in the vehicle but did not disclose what they were.

The investigation is continuing and more information is expected to be released later Tuesday.