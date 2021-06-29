3 storm-ravaged Iowa counties named in Gov. Reynolds’ disaster proclamation

DES MOINES, Iowa – Residents of three Iowa counties hit especially hard by severe weather last week will be eligible for help from the state to recover after Governor Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Monday.

The proclamation means state resources can be used to respond and recover from the damage caused by storms that started on June 24th. Linn, Monroe, and Wapello counties are all part of the proclamation.

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in some areas, with more than seven inches of rain reported falling in just a few hours in the community of Eldon. Hail and strong winds also caused damage.

Up to $5,000 will be available for households as part of the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program. The rules for eligibility and making claims can be found here.

The Disaster Case Management Program will help out with disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Contact your local community action association for more information or click here.

If you suffered damage because of the storms you’re asked to report it to www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov.