DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting on the east side of the city that has injured three people.

Police were called to a shooting at MLK Park at E. 17th Street and Garfield Avenue around 2:30 p.m. They say that three victims – who they believe are all teenagers – were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests and are still looking for suspects. Police don’t know if the shooters left the area on foot or in a vehicle. They say witnesses and surveillance video in the area have been helpful already in the investigation.

