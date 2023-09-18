DES MOINES, Iowa — Three school staff members were injured during a ‘violent brawl’ with two students at Lincoln High School on Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, a school staff member had taken two students to the office to discuss a disciplinary issue. During that meeting, one of the students allegedly slapped the staff member, Sgt. Parizek said.

Following the alleged slap, two public safety officers intervened, but the two students began fighting back and a ‘violent brawl’ ensued, Sgt. Parizek said. The two public safety officers received lacerations and had to be treated at a hospital for their injuries.

One of the students was taken into custody and has been charged with assault – causing bodily injury, Sgt. Parizek said. The second student ran from the school and has not yet been apprehended.