DES MOINES,IOWA — Three people suffered gunshot wounds while standing outside a bar on the eastside of Des Moines over the weekend, police say.

It happened on Saturday around 11:30pm, according to Des Moines Police. The three victims were standing outside Kelly’s Little Nipper at the intersection of E. 17th Street and E. Grand Avenue. Police describe the victims’ injuries as non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. The victims have been unable to provide detectives with much information on the assailant.