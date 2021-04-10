3 Injured in Shooting at Court Avenue District Overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines are searching for a suspect who opened fire at the Court Avenue District overnight.

Des Moines police say two people were shot and another person was hit by bullet fragments in the 200 block of 3rd Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers believe a male victim was the intended target, and a woman near him was hit by a stray bullet. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim hit by fragments refused medical attention.

Police say witnesses and the victim are refusing to cooperate with police.