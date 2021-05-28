3 injured in fire at Creston apartment building

CRESTON, Iowa — Three people are hurt and more than a dozen displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Creston on Friday.

Neighbors near 124 Manor Drive called firefighters around 9 a.m. after hearing what they described as an explosion.

First responders arrived to find a woman leaning out of a second-floor window, trapped by flames. They told her to throw her dog out the window, then jump out herself. She suffered a broken ankle in the fall. Two of her neighbors had to go to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters believe an oxygen tank and a cigarette may have started the fire. No one will be able to return to the building tonight.

