3 injured after multiple vehicles crash on Hubbell Avenue in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when multiple vehicles crashed on the northeast side of Des Moines on Saturday.

The crash happened on Hubbell Avenue at E. 44th Street around 2:45 p.m.

The Des Moines Police Department says a vehicle headed northbound on Hubbell Avenue swerved into the southbound lane and collided with a southbound vehicle. That vehicle was then rear-ended by another southbound vehicle.

Roshni Ryan and her fiancé witnessed the accident. Their vehicle was almost hit by the red SUV as it headed northbound on Hubbell Avenue and they were turning left off Hubbell Avenue. Ryan says the red SUV swerved into the southbound lane at the last second to avoid hitting them.

“I was about to turn into the street. I was turning left and I saw behind me a red SUV coming up right behind me. I turned to my fiancé and I let him know that I don’t think she’s going to stop,” said Ryan. “At the last minute, she swerved left into oncoming traffic and hit head on a red little two-door coupe … and then that coupe ended up doing a 360 into a white Suburban. It all happened within feet of us. It was just really close.”

Three people were transported to a hospital after the crash. None of their injuries were life threatening, police said.