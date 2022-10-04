DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is confiscating guns from individuals at a slightly higher rate than in years past.

On average, Des Moines Police officers confiscate more than 600 firearms a year. With just a few months remaining in 2022, the department says it is sneaking up on that number quickly.

“This weekend we went over 580, just going through the third quarter of the year, and three of those were on Court Avenue,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. “There are a few things that you can count on: people are going to make bad decisions, criminals are going to commit crimes and the men and women here are going to do everything they can to intervene in those and get those guns out of those hands before somebody gets hurt.”

One of those guns confiscated came on early Sunday morning when police arrested and charged a man who had a gun in his waistband.

The rise in gun confiscation doesn’t necessarily mean that there is an increase in gun-related violence. There are just more people carrying firearms in situations where they should not be.

“It used to be rare that we would find a gun and take it off the street, now it is happening daily, sometimes twice a day, that’s a positive,” said Parizek. “The ones we miss or the ones we don’t know about, that is where we get concerned.”

Parizek reiterated that the police department leadership, city leadership, and community and business leaders are all committed to finding a solution to change the mindset of people grabbing a gun to solve disputes.