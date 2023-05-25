MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Police are releasing more information about a shooting in Marshalltown Wednesday after a second person died.

Police responded to a home in the 600 block of East Church Street after a 911 call about a shooting came in around 4:26 p.m., according to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department. When law enforcement arrived, they found 57-year-old Hermelinda Alcala-de-Villagomez suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also located 72-year-old Jose Carmen Villagomez-Torres suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and then moved to A Des Moines hospital. Police say he has died from his injuries.

The two were married but living apart at the time of the shooting, according to police.

The preliminary investigation indicates Villagomez-Torres shot Alcala-de-Villagomez before shooting himself. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Autopsies are being performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police don’t believe there was anyone else involved in the incident and there’s no evidence to indicate the public is in any danger.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Marshalltown Police Department with the case.