2nd suspect charged with murder in shooting death of Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second suspect has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Des Moines that left a man dead and two others injured.

Mohaned Musa Ishag, 18, of Des Moines is now charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for the shooting that killed 40-year-old Des Moines resident Frederick McCuller II on Aug. 30.

Des Moines police already charged 17-year-old Danil James Deng with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and carrying weapons in connection to the shooting. Police believe Ishag and Deng both intentionally fired numerous gunshots at the victims in the 1400 block of E. 17th Street.

Police said Deng was in possession of a gun when detectives questioned him on Wednesday, and preliminary examination of the weapon connected it to the scene of the shooting.

The two other Des Moines men injured in the shooting are expected to survive, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.