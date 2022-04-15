DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines says the 2nd Avenue bridge over the Des Moines River and Birdland Drive will have to close for up to a month. City engineers made that determination and announcement on Friday.

According to the city, a contractor working on the west half of the bridge inadvertently removed reinforcements to the east half of the bridge. The city had planned to keep traffic moving by keeping at least one-half of the bridge open at all time, but that can’t happen now with neither side of the bridge able to safely support traffic.

The city estimates it will take two to four weeks to repair the eastbound lanes. At that time traffic could be partially re-opened. In the meantime, traffic will be diverted to E. 14th Street using University Avenue and Euclid Avenue.