28 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Iowa, Hospitalizations Down Again

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the deaths of 28 more Iowans from COVID-19 and the positive test results of another 2,000 for the coronavirus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The 2,000 new cases raise the statewide total of those who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus to 228,996. Of those, 132,210 are considered recovered from the virus. A total of 1,211,086 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus; 18.9 % of them tested positive.

With 28 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, there have now been 2,403 Iowans who’ve died from COVID-19. Of those who’ve died, 1,063 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 156 outbreaks at long term care facilities in the state affecting 4,950 individuals.

The are currently 1,162 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. That number is down slightly from the previous day, continuing a downward trend for the last two weeks. There are 224 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 151 on ventilators. There are 3,500 inpatient hospital beds available in Iowa as well as 393 ICU beds and 843 ventilators.

87 of Iowa’s 99 counties have an average positive rate for the last two weeks above 15%. That list is lead by Lyon County at 31.3%, Humboldt County at 29% and Jones County at 28.3%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.