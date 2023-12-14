AMES, Iowa — The Ames Animal Shelter is closed Thursday as it deals with an influx of cats from a horrific case of animal hoarding and neglect.

A call came in to animal control officers with the AAS Wednesday night about concerns for 20 sick cats living in filthy conditions in an apartment, according to a social media post from the shelter. Working with the Ames Police Department, a search warrant was served at the property and animal control officers were shocked to find conditions were much worse than had been described.

Hoarding/neglect case in Ames on December 13, 2023.

Overall, 27 cats were located living in feces and urine-covered conditions. A smaller group of cats was shut away in a separate room and had food and water, but the other cats had no access to nourishment.

The Ames Animal Shelter said most of the cats are suffering from severe upper respiratory infections, ringworm, and flea infestations. Staff at the shelter is working to get all the medical needs of the cats addressed.

If you’d like to contribute to the care of the cats you can purchase items from the shelter’s Amazon wish list or donate money.