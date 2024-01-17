DES MOINES, Iowa — US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has extended the deadline for Iowa to accept federal EBT program aid for the upcoming summer to mid-February after the Polk County Board of Supervisors wrote a letter asking to receive funds for the program.

Angela Connolly, the District 5 Supervisor for Polk County, said that Vilsack told the board of supervisors he could not give funds to specific counties.

“We’ve heard from Secretary Vilsack and we won’t be able to transfer that money to the counties because he can only allocate to the states, tribes, and territories. so we really have to rely on the state to allocate those dollars,” Connolly said.

Governor Reynolds rejected the federal EBT aid in December, stating that the federal government should support other state programs and cited concerns about childhood obesity.

Connolly said that some students only eat one meal a day during the school year and that any food is better than none over the summer.

“Any type of food is important because like I said it could be their only meal and then we will have to look at all the other food pantries. I know that all of the food pantries are strapped today the numbers just keep growing every month. So we really have to look at something holistically and see what’s happening in our community but it’s not getting any better,” Connolly said.

The Polk County Board of Supervisors is urging the public to contact their legislators to ask them to reconsider rejecting federal EBT benefits.

“I just plead for everyone to write to their governor’s office and their legislators, particularly on the Republican side because that’s where the majority of the legislature happens to see if they will fund this program and beg to feed the kids,” Connolly said.