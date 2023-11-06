SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A large hay bale fire near Rock Valley required the assistance of multiple fire departments over the weekend.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux County Communications received a report of the fire in the 2100 block of 350th Street Sunday around 3:40 p.m., nine miles southwest of Rock Valley.

The Rock Valley Fire Department responded and requested mutual aid from other fire departments for water and manpower due to strong winds and a large amount of hay bales.

Mutual aid responses from the Fire Departments were Sioux Center Fire, Alton Fire, Boyden Fire, Granville Fire, Hawarden Fire, Hospers Fire, Hull Fire, Ireton Fire, Maurice Fire, Orange City Fire, Sheldon Fire, Inwood Fire, Larchwood Fire, Doon Fire, Alvord Fire, Akron Fire, and Le Mars Fire. South Dakota Fire Departments that responded were Fairview Fire, Canton Fire, Beresford Fire, Hudson Fire, Alcester Fire, Worthing Fire, and Harrisburg Fire. The Rock Valley Ambulance, Rock Valley Police Department, and Sioux County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The equipment that arrived to assist included payloaders, tractors with disks, excavators, and telehandlers.

The fire was extinguished, and officials estimated about 200,000 gallons of water was used. They also estimated about 1000 bales had been on fire. No nearby cattle died as a result of the fire.

Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis thanks those who responded to requests for assistance with heavy equipment to help battle the fire. Chief Eshuis also thanks Pump and Pack and Sunshine Foods, both of Rock Valley, for food and water donations.

“I love living in a community where people come together and things just get done,” Eshuis said. “We had volunteers and private individuals make and donate over 400 sandwiches in 20 minutes to help feed the responders. It is amazing how our communities come together to support each other.”