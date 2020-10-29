2,469 More Coronavirus Cases, 11 More Deaths Reported in Iowa; Hospitalizations At New Record High

IOWA — More than 600 Iowans are now hospitalized due to COVID-19 and another 2,469 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus. The deaths of 11 more Iowans from the virus are being reported as well as the pandemic continues to worsen across the state.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

A total of 121,913 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 91,401 are considered recovered by the state. Thus far, 956,844 Iowans have been tested for the virus; 12.7% of them tested positive.

The state’s positive rate for Wednesday statewide was 20% based on 1,133 positive results among 5,530 tests reported yesterday. Over the last two weeks the state’s average positive rate is 11.8%.

25 counties in Iowa now have a two-week average positive rate over 15%. That list includes: Cass, Delaware, O’Brien, Harrison, Osceola, Jackson, Plymouth, Sioux, Carroll, Winnebago, Taylor, Humboldt, Fremont, Davis, Woodbury, Dubuque, Adams, Adair, Dickinson, Lyon, Mahaska, Des Moines, Webster, Van Buren and Cedar counties.

There are 605 Iowans currently hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. That is the most at one point in time since the pandemic began. There are currently 135 patients in the ICU who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus and 56 on ventilators. Statewide there are 2,660 in-patient hospital beds available as well as 381 ICU beds and 735 ventilators.

A total of 1,691 have now died from COVID-19. Of those who’ve died, 906 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 75 outbreaks at long term care facilities in Iowa affecting 2,178 individuals.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.