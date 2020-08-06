 

#23 Hawkeyes and #25 Cyclones Both Make Preseason Coaches Football Poll

Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones will both begin the football season ranked in at least one top 25 list.

On Thursday the first Amway Coaches Poll of the football season was released. The Iowa Hawkeyes will start the season ranked 23rd. The Iowa State Cyclones are just behind them at 25th.

The two teams will not play each other this year. There has never been a Cy-Hawk football matchup with both teams ranked in the top 25. The AP preseason football poll has not yet been released.

The complete Amway Coaches Poll is below:

  1. Clemson
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. LSU
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida
  9. Oregon
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Auburn
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Texas
  15. Michigan
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. Southern California
  18. Minnesota
  19. North Carolina
  20. Utah
  21. Central Florida
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Iowa
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Iowa State

