23 Hawkeyes and #25 Cyclones Both Make Preseason Coaches Football Poll

Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones will both begin the football season ranked in at least one top 25 list.

On Thursday the first Amway Coaches Poll of the football season was released. The Iowa Hawkeyes will start the season ranked 23rd. The Iowa State Cyclones are just behind them at 25th.

The two teams will not play each other this year. There has never been a Cy-Hawk football matchup with both teams ranked in the top 25. The AP preseason football poll has not yet been released.

The complete Amway Coaches Poll is below:

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Georgia LSU Oklahoma Penn State Florida Oregon Notre Dame Auburn Wisconsin Texas A&M Texas Michigan Oklahoma State Southern California Minnesota North Carolina Utah Central Florida Cincinnati Iowa Virginia Tech Iowa State