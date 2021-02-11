‘211 Iowa’ Serves as Resource for Many Iowans During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – February 11 marks National 211 Day, a day to celebrate an information referral resource that’s been in Iowa for decades.

It helps people find resources for food, rent, and utilities. Dialing the number also puts you in touch with Iowa’s COVID-19 hotline.

“With becoming the COVID hotline over the last year in 2020 and now into 2021, our calls have surged,” Melissa McCoy, director of 211 Iowa, said. “They’ve almost tripled in numbers, and that’s including those normal 211 calls.”

There are four call centers across the state, fielding thousands of calls from concerned Iowans. McCoy said they’re getting many inquiries about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“What it’s been able to do across the state of Iowa is it’s given people a place to turn to look for additional information,” McCoy explained. “So many people are forgotten, that they don’t have broadband internet or they’re not internet savvy. Our callers truly are usually between the ages of 60 and 70 years old, and those are the individuals that are looking for some help in navigating the system.”

211 Iowa is contracted with the department of Public Health to be a resource and answer questions during these confusing times.

McCoy said at the start of the pandemic, there were about 80 people fielding calls. They’ve since scaled back, but will increase the number of staff within the next week due to the call volume they’re seeing again.

As we observe National 211 Day, McCoy hopes Iowans know that this is a resource for anyone and everyone.

“What I really truly want them to know is that we’re 24/7/365,” McCoy said. “We have a language line that’s available to individuals too, and you never know when you might need somebody to listen to you or someone to bounce something off of. That’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to listen, to help navigate the systems, and empower you to keep moving, to keep going forward.”

McCoy said those who field the calls have to stay up to date with the latest information in order to be helpful.

There are four ways to communicate with 211 across the state. You can simply call 211, text your zip code to 898-211, visit the Iowa 211 website, or download the app on your phone.