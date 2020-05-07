211 Call Center Continues To Serve Iowans From Home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last year the free informational hotline 211, fielded 76,000 calls from people across the state. This year, as of April 30th, the center has handled 64,000 calls and counting.

Starting with a team of 37 people, director Melissa McCoy says they have increased staffing to more than 80 people taking calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“I take, you know, close to 100 calls a day. During this crisis I think I’m pushing about 2,000 calls since March,” said United Way Advocate Dave Stone.

Around this time Stone is typically working with the state’s legislature on United Way’s behalf, but since the session is suspended he decided to serve as a call specialist.

“Personally early on during the pandemic, I personally had a lot of anxiety about the situation, and this opportunity to work with 211, to answer these calls, was a way for me to channel that anxiety on my own right, to just be able to help people,” said Stone.

McCoy says the needs of Iowans have evolved as information and situations change daily regarding the pandemic. At first calls relating to COVID-19 was about testing and symptoms. As the pandemic closures extended, more and more people were looking for financial and food assistance programs.

As Iowans might find themselves in need for the first time, McCoy says people shouldn’t hesitate to ask for help.

“A lot of people feel that by calling in and asking questions they think a lot of things are silly or stupid, or they shouldn’t even be calling in because there might be somebody else that needs something. What we share with those callers is that your your need is just as important as anybody else’s need. If you feel it’s a silly question ask it, that’s what we’re here to do,” said McCoy.

Amanda Arasmith Kerr has been a call specialist for 14 years and originally began at United Way because she wanted to help people in need. She says 211 is unique because Iowans can talk to a real live person who cares.

“It’s nice to call and talk to someone and know that person is going to take the time to listen to what I need help with. And then they’re going to take the time to look for those resources on my behalf. So when in doubt, reach out, give us a shout, we’re here,” said Arasmith Kerr.

Stone says that some of his callers sometimes just need a listening ear. With many them experiencing extreme hardship, wondering how they will get through the week.

“You can feel the panic. You can feel in their voices. I don’t know what’s going to happen next week or the week following. And so you know I worked my best to provide them with the resources, answer their questions. I want to make sure they leave the phone call with a sense of peace, and again like an action plan and a series of next steps,“ said Stone.