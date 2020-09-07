21-Year-Old Man Killed in Polk County Crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A 21-year-old man died after crashing a car into a tree in Polk County.

Polk County deputies responded to a single-car crash at NE 94th Avenue and Highway 65 (Hubbell Avenue) at 7:40 a.m. Sunday. They found 21-year-old Joshua Aron Murphy of Sioux City dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the vehicle was headed southbound on Highway 65 when it left the road just north of NE 94th Avenue, entered the west ditch and hit a tree.

Authorities say the car had been reported stolen in August in Cedar Rapids.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has not yet determined what caused the crash.