DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department is closing out a very busy year and looking ahead to even more work in 2024, as the city continues to improve its green spaces.

This year there were major renovations to McRae, Tower, Cohen, and Chesterfield Parks. An all-new park — EMC Park — added to the heart of downtown. More work completed at McHenry park and a huge new project coming to the site of the former Grubb YMCA — that’s been funded and is greatly anticipated. But there’s more than that coming next year. Last night City Council approved three more upcoming renovations totaling $3 million dollars.

“First off, we have a brand new spray ground going in at Burke Park to replace a very old wading pool.” Said Ben Page, Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director, “and we know these spray grounds are very popular across the city. Next up, we have brand new sports courts going in right across the street from North High School, the Birdland Sports Park. So brand new tennis courts that have been long overdue plus two brand new basketball courts that didn’t exist before tonight — all lit, so they’ll be able to play during the day and during the night so great amenities for that part of the city.”

There is also a full renovation slated for the “water runnels” in Western Gateway Park … the little wading pools along the edges. And also, more parking coming to the Lauridsen Skate Park, work at Gray’s Lake Park, and new bike trails to connect others already in use.