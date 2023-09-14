Every fall, the Strong National Museum of Play puts out a list of candidates for the 2023 entry to the Toy Hall of Fame. They released that list this week. The toys must meet the criteria of being iconic, a long-loved toy, and be innovative. This year’s list includes:

Baseball cards

Battleship

Bingo

Bop It

Cabbage Patch Kids

Choose Your Own Adventure Gamebooks

Connect 4

Ken

Little Tykes Cozy Coupe

Nerf Toys

Slime

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Calyn Thompson and Megan Salois shared on Today in Iowa what toy they thought deserved to be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

You can vote here through Wednesday, September 20th: https://www.museumofplay.org/exhibits/toy-hall-of-fame/2023-finalists/