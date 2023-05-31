DES MOINES, IOWA — Football Friday Primetime will return for a third season on WHO 13 this fall. Once again, WHO 13 will bring you five select Iowa high school games during the season live on the air and streaming at WHO13.com.

Keith Murphy and Justin Surrency will return to call the games. Here is the lineup:

WEEK ONE: Southeast Polk vs West Des Moines Valley

WEEK TWO: Waukee vs Waukee Northwest

WEEK FOUR: Johnston vs. Ankeny

WEEK FIVE: Bondurant-Farrar vs Newton

WEEK SIX: Dowling Catholic vs. Ankeny Centennial