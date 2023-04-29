DES MOINES, Iowa — Competitors are hitting the famous blue oval at Drake Stadium Saturday for the final day of the 2023 Drake Relays.

It’s a busy day of competition with champions being crowned at all levels.

One event new this year, the inaugural National Collegiate Wheelchair Championships. The 100-meter men’s and women’s finals are scheduled for about 2:45 p.m.

Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon said hosting the new race is another feather in the cap of the relays. It’s also a great way to honor the competitors and their hard work.

“We’ve worked very diligently to elevate the experience for those student athletes and celebrate them on a national level,” he said. “So we’re honored to include it in a live national television broadcast and do everything we can to celebrate them right along side the world record holder in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, the Olympic champion in the men’s 110-meter hurdles and so on and so on.”

The Drake Relays are set to conclude at 5:23 p.m.