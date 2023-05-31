IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones will renew the Cy-Hawk football series in an afternoon game carried on national TV in September. On Wednesday both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones released details of their non-conference schedules including the annual intra-state rivalry.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones will kickoff at 2:30 pm on Saturday, September 9th. The game will be carried live on FOX nationwide. The Cyclones won the rivalry game in 2022, breaking a six game losing streak to the Hawkeyes.

The full preseason schedule announcement from the Cyclones includes three games:

September 2nd vs University of Northern Iowa, 1:00 pm on ESPN+

September 9th vs University of Iowa, 2:30 pm on FOX

September 16th at Ohio, 11:00 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

The Iowa Hawkeyes will have three nationally televised games in the preseason again, including:

September 2nd vs Utah State, 11:00 am on FOX Sports 1

September 9th vs Iowa State, 2:30 pm on FOX

September 16th vs Western Michigan, 2:30 pm on BTN

The Hawkeyes are coming off an 8-5 season that ended with bowl victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. The Cyclones finished 2022 with a 4-8 record which was last place in the Big 12.