CLIVE, Iowa — Food trucks, beer tents and activities for family and kids at the Greenbelt Landing.

The two-day Clive Festival ends with a bang with the “Thunder Over Clive” fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, with the Clive Aquatic center having half-priced tickets and extended swimming hours.

Eight food trucks were operating both evenings along with a beverage garden. Families could enjoy bounce houses, bingo and a monster slip and slide on Saturday ran by the Clive Police Department.

“It just brings good awareness to what we (the City of Clive) do year round,” said Jeff Lucas, the Recreation Manager with the city. “If we make any revenue whatsoever it goes back to the city of Clive but this is totally a community event.”

Live music started on Saturday at 5 p.m. with the Punching Pandas and then Standing Hampton playing at 8:30 until 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.