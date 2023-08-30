DES MOINES, Iowa- A local non-profit is kicking off the 2023 Annual Hunger Fight at HyVee Hall in Downtown Des Moines on Wednesday.

West Des Moines’ Meals from the Heartland organized the 16th annual event to help deliver meals to those in need around the globe.

Their goal is to package 4 million meals between Wednesday and Saturday.

So far, 3500 volunteers signed up to help. These volunteers will come to HyVee Hall for 2-hour shifts, where they will help package meals.

Greg DeHaai is the Executive Director of Meals from the Heartland who helped organize this year’s event.

“For most of these kids, this is the only meal that they get all day, so they want to go to school. Then once they graduate from their school, they can give back to their community and hope they break the cycle of poverty,” said DeHaai.

Meals from the Heartland is still looking for 500 more people to reach the goal of 4,000 volunteers this year. DeHaai also said that they need more people to sign up for the shifts on Friday and Saturday.

To sign up, go to Meals from the Heartland’s website here.