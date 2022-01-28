DES MOINES, Iowa — RAGBRAI organizers have revealed the towns that will host overnight stops on the 2022 route.

RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, will travel west to east from July 24-30.

This year’s RAGBRAI is a 430-mile northern route. The ride will kick off in Sergeant Bluff. Bicyclists will stop in Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City and West Union before finishing in Lansing.

“I think with any ride you want to give the best of everything. You’ll have people who want it flat because they love flat roads. You’ll have people who want hills because they love to climb. I think with this year’s route we give a little blend of everything,” said new RAGBRAI Director Matt Phippen. “It will showcase some pretty awesome communities in the state of Iowa.”

Find more information on ragbrai.com