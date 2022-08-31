IOWA — On November 8th, 2022 Iowans will again head to the polls and cast their ballots for a new Congress, State Legislature and to fill dozens of other state and local offices. While the majority of Iowans cast their votes on Election Day, thousands of others take advantage of early and absentee voting. Iowa leaders acted in 2021 to limit both those efforts. Here are the dates to keep in mind for Iowa’s abbreviated early voting:

August 30th: 70 days before the election you can request an absentee ballot from your County Auditor

Wednesday, October 19th: Absentee voting begins in Iowa

Monday, October 24th: last day to request an absentee ballot

November 7th: Your absentee ballot must be received by your County Auditor by this date

November 8th: Election Day – polls open 7:00 am – 8:00 pm

You can register to vote or check your voter status on the Secretary of State’s webpage