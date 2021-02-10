2021 Des Moines St. Patrick’s Day Parade Canceled

DES MOINES, IOWA — One of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Iowa has been canceled for a second straight year.

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa announced on Wednesday afternoon that the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration is canceled. In a statement the group says “Due to the current public health situation, the members of the organization could not in good conscience host their annual event”. The event draws crowds of thousands to downtown Des Moines. The 2020 parade was also canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic grew out of control.

Organizers of the parade are asking Central Iowans to show their Irish pride by donating their time or money to a local food pantry.