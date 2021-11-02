2021 Central Iowa Election Results

Here’s an early look at how some of the top races in Central Iowa played out on Election Day 2021. More results from around the Metro can be found on our Election Results page. Full results from across the state of Iowa are available on the Secretary of State’s election results page.

Des Moines City Council

The Des Moines City Council will welcome one new member in the new year. Indira Dixon Sheumaker defeated incumbent Bill Ward in the Ward 1 race. Josh Mandelbaum won re-election in Ward 3 and Connie Boesen will serve another term as an At-Large Councilmember after defeating Justyn Lewis, 54% to 45%.

Des Moines School Board

Two new faces will join the Des Moines School Board. Jackie Norris won the At-Large race. Kim Martorano defeated Shelly Skuster in the District 1 race. Jenna Knox and Teree Caldwell-Johnson were both victorious in uncontested races.

Ankeny

Mark Holm will be the next mayor of the city of Ankeny. Holm defeated Michael Moore, 60%-40%. Kelly Witing and Bill won the two Ankeny council races. Joy Burk, Trent Murphy and Sarah Barthole were the top three finishers in the school board race and will join the next board.

Johnston

The Johnston School Board will welcome three new members: Deb Davis, Clint Davis and Derek Tidball. Current board members Justin Allen and Jeanie Kerber were both defeated. On the city council, Rhonda Martin and James Evans won re-election, as did Mayor Paula Dierenfeld who ran unopposed.

Urbandale

The Urbandale School board will welcome new members Jason Menke, Jenny Meade and Rachel Kent. Mayor Robert Andeweg ran unopposed for re-election.

West Des Moines

There were no surprise in the West Des Moines City Council races. Russ Trimble in the mayor’s race and Renee Hardman, Kevin Trevillyan and Doug Loots in the council races all ran unopposed. In the school board race, Lila Starr, Anadelia Morgan and Fannette Elliott were the top three finishers.