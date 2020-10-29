2020 Iowa Youth Straw Poll Results

IOWA — The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office is reporting results from its 2020 Iowa Youth Straw Poll. The vote was held in 225 schools across the state this week, with more than 31,000 students participating.

Republican candidates swept the major races, with President Trump and Senator Ernst being ‘re-elected’ and four Republicans chosen in Iowa’s four congressional districts as well. Republicans traditionally perform much better in the youth vote than they do in the actual vote held by adults in November. Among the interesting results of this year’s election: in the presidential race Kanye West earned 9% of the vote.

The Secretary of State’s office has a full list of historic results listed online.